Tot ce trebuie sa stii despre masura impotriva musulmanilor data de Trump

Intr-o singura saptamana de la investire, Donald Trump a reusit sa dezbine Statele Unite, iar acum, a dat o noua masura impotriva musulmanilor.
Daca saptamana trecuta milioane de oameni ieseau in strada pentru drepturile femeii, americanii au protestat acum impotriva noului ordin al lui Trump, o masura impotriva musulmanilor, ce interzice accesul refugiatilor sirieni pe termen nelimitat si a cetatenilor din 7 state timp de trei luni.
Desi este o masura care nu respecta constitutia tarii, Donald Trump a semnat-o, spunand ca in felul acesta protejeaza Statele Unite de teroristii islamici.
Aceasta masura afecteaza mii de oameni, mai ales imigrantii care provin din statele aflate in stare de razboi, ei cautand un loc unde sa inceapa o viata noua.
Cu sute de oameni blocati in aeroporturi, americanii au protestat vehement, alaturi de ei fiind si numeroase celebritati care au condamnat actiunea lui Trump.
Daca la Globurile de Aur Meryl Streep l-a atacat in discursul sau pe Donald Trump fara a-i spune numele, la SAG Awards vedetele au criticat masura impotriva musulmanilor. Cel care a deschis acest subiect a fost chiar Ashton Kutcher, prezentatorul acestei editii, el spunand ca oamenii blocati in aeroporturi sunt iubiti si bineveniti in aceasta tara. Totodata, el a amintit pe Twitter de originile sotiei sale, Mila Kunis, aceasta imigrand in SUA din cauza Razboiului Rece.
My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!
— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017
Tot la SAG Awards au existat o multime de astfel de declaratii emotionante si, in acelasi timp, puternice impotriva masurii date de Trump:
„Vreau ca toti sa stiti ca sunt fiica unui imigrant. Tatal meu a fugit din Franta ocupata de nazisti din cauza persecutiei religioase. Si sunt o patrioata americana si iubesc aceasta tara si, pentru ca iubesc aceasta tara, sunt oripilata de problemele ei, iar aceasta interzicere a imigrantilor este o problema si nu este americana”, a declarat Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes by echoing Trump: “This award is legitimate and I won.” #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/mQB9nhPDuJ
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017
Aceasta nu a fost singura castigatoare care e vorbit despre #muslimban, aproape fiecare vedeta care a urcat pe scena exprimandu-si opinia despre noua masura data de Trump.
Reactii dure impotriva interzicerii imigrantilor au avut si alte vedete, Gigi si Bella Hadid iesind impreuna la protestul din New York, in timp ce Kim Kardashian si-a exprimat pozitia fata de aceasta masura printr-un singur cuvant, insotit de o poza.
Gigi and Bella Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York today. pic.twitter.com/KVie1gQPah
— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 30, 2017
Gigi and Bella Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York today. pic.twitter.com/atHh2AkIVe
— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 30, 2017
Statistics pic.twitter.com/aSpyFuabct
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 29, 2017
Hillary Clinton si-a exprimat sustinerea fata de cei care apara valorile si Constitutia SUA, iar Justin Trudeau, premierul Canadei, a anuntat ca in tara lui toti vor fi primiti, indiferent de religie.
I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017
To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017
Iata si alte reactii ale celebritatilor:
Americans telling me how ashamed they are: you’ve got a lot of company across the Atlantic today. #Chamberlainhttps://t.co/Z5buaq5CZi
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017
How to make terrorists:
1. Ban everybody from a certain group from entering the country.
2. Wait.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017
Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
The immigration and nationality act of 1965 bans all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin, @POTUS #Constitution
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 29, 2017
LA Protest on #Muslimban TODAY 1-5 at Federal Immigration Office, 300 N. Los Angeles St. https://t.co/y2KOOJmqWx
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 28, 2017
I am the face of an immigrant! Hard working, job creating, & tax paying! #immigrant pic.twitter.com/QIFDQDJeAR
— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) January 29, 2017
❤💛💙💚 pic.twitter.com/LhYmxPLdNE
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 28, 2017
Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan
Don’t understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 28, 2017
I’m a New Yorker. We are a city built by immigrants. Today is a sad day for America. 🗽 https://t.co/UkhfV6M5sv
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 28, 2017
I feel sick. So ashamed of our maniac-in-chief. And SO PROUD of our protesters. #RESIST
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 29, 2017
This is a beautiful story. When we reject Iraqi refugees, we reject Brahim. Shame on America. Shame on Donald Trump. https://t.co/1NzFtUPvm8
— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2017
We might need to think about returning this beauty to France Now pic.twitter.com/GUw5E4nj4k
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 28, 2017
Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017
This picture was taken a few month after I first came to New York. I’ve lived in the US for the… https://t.co/dXYXtFsF1z
— Anne V (@AnneV) January 29, 2017
#UnAmerican pic.twitter.com/NRgmhchRYF
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 28, 2017
The day the music died… ⚡️ “Protestors gather at New York’s JFK Airport over refugee detainment”https://t.co/h8eyFmbAOs
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2017
RESIST
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2017
Si, in timp ce americanii protestau pentru drepturile lor si pentru salvarea constitutiei, Ivanka Trump, fiica presedintelui, posta pe Instagram o imagine in care apare intr-o rochie argintie, de seara, alaturi de sotul ei, Jared Kushner.
Fapta acesteia nu a ramas nesanctionata pe retelele de socializare, ea fiind acuzata de ipocrizie, ignoranta si prostie si chiar a fost asociata cu regina Maria Antoaneta si citatul acesteia, „Dacă n-au paine, să manance cozonaci!”
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE
