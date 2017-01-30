Tot ce trebuie sa stii despre masura impotriva musulmanilor data de Trump

Intr-o singura saptamana de la investire, Donald Trump a reusit sa dezbine Statele Unite, iar acum, a dat o noua masura impotriva musulmanilor.

Tot ce trebuie sa stii despre masura impotriva musulmanilor data de Trump

Daca saptamana trecuta milioane de oameni ieseau in strada pentru drepturile femeii, americanii au protestat acum impotriva noului ordin al lui Trump, o masura impotriva musulmanilor, ce interzice accesul refugiatilor sirieni pe termen nelimitat si a cetatenilor din 7 state timp de trei luni.

Desi este o masura care nu respecta constitutia tarii, Donald Trump a semnat-o, spunand ca in felul acesta protejeaza Statele Unite de teroristii islamici.

Aceasta masura afecteaza mii de oameni, mai ales imigrantii care provin din statele aflate in stare de razboi, ei cautand un loc unde sa inceapa o viata noua.

Cu sute de oameni blocati in aeroporturi, americanii au protestat vehement, alaturi de ei fiind si numeroase celebritati care au condamnat actiunea lui Trump.

Daca la Globurile de Aur Meryl Streep l-a atacat in discursul sau pe Donald Trump fara a-i spune numele, la SAG Awards vedetele au criticat masura impotriva musulmanilor. Cel care a deschis acest subiect a fost chiar Ashton Kutcher, prezentatorul acestei editii, el spunand ca oamenii blocati in aeroporturi sunt iubiti si bineveniti in aceasta tara. Totodata, el a amintit pe Twitter de originile sotiei sale, Mila Kunis, aceasta imigrand in SUA din cauza Razboiului Rece.

Tot la SAG Awards au existat o multime de astfel de declaratii emotionante si, in acelasi timp, puternice impotriva masurii date de Trump:
„Vreau ca toti sa stiti ca sunt fiica unui imigrant. Tatal meu a fugit din Franta ocupata de nazisti din cauza persecutiei religioase. Si sunt o patrioata americana si iubesc aceasta tara si, pentru ca iubesc aceasta tara, sunt oripilata de problemele ei, iar aceasta interzicere a imigrantilor este o problema si nu este americana”, a declarat Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Aceasta nu a fost singura castigatoare care e vorbit despre #muslimban, aproape fiecare vedeta care a urcat pe scena exprimandu-si opinia despre noua masura data de Trump.

Reactii dure impotriva interzicerii imigrantilor au avut si alte vedete, Gigi si Bella Hadid iesind impreuna la protestul din New York, in timp ce Kim Kardashian si-a exprimat pozitia fata de aceasta masura printr-un singur cuvant, insotit de o poza.

Hillary Clinton si-a exprimat sustinerea fata de cei care apara valorile si Constitutia SUA, iar Justin Trudeau, premierul Canadei, a anuntat ca in tara lui toti vor fi primiti, indiferent de religie.

Iata si alte reactii ale celebritatilor:

Citeste si:
Regizorul Asghar Farhadi, nominalizat la Oscar, nu va participa la ceremonie din cauza legii date de Donald Trump

Si, in timp ce americanii protestau pentru drepturile lor si pentru salvarea constitutiei, Ivanka Trump, fiica presedintelui, posta pe Instagram o imagine in care apare intr-o rochie argintie, de seara, alaturi de sotul ei, Jared Kushner.

Fapta acesteia nu a ramas nesanctionata pe retelele de socializare, ea fiind acuzata de ipocrizie, ignoranta si prostie si chiar a fost asociata cu regina Maria Antoaneta si citatul acesteia, „Dacă n-au paine, să manance cozonaci!”

