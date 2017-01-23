Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017 – Zoolander 2 si Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in topul nominalizarilor

Acestia sunt nominalizatii la Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017, premii care vor fi decernate pe 25 februarie, cu o zi inaintea Premiilor Oscar.

23 ianuarie 2017
Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017

Peliculele Zoolander 2 si Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, conduc in topul nominalizarilor la Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017.

Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017 – Iata lista completa a nominalizatilor:

Cel mai prost film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence

Cel mai prost actor in rol principal

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [ca el insusi] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Cel mai prost actor in rol secundar

Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Cea mai proasta actrita in rol principal

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [ca Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Cea mai proasta actrita in rol secundar

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Cel mai prost regizor

Dinesh D’Souza si Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Cea mai proasta continuare sau remake

Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2

Cea mai proasta combinatie de pe ecrane

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Oricare 2 zei egipteni sau muritori / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller si His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Cel mai prost scenariu

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad

