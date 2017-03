Sarah Jessica Parker lanseaza o noua colectie de genti

Introducing (drum roll please): The Seven Essentials. A new curation of #SJPCollection handbags, proudly made in the USA. For all women and all occasions. Available NOW for pre-sale at @bloomingdales. Pictured here: Jackie, my loyal and trusted companion for the past several weeks. Maybe months. To shop all seven styles, click the link in our bio and enjoy. X, SJ

A post shared by SJP Collection (@sjpcollection) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST