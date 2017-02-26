Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017 – lista completa a castigatorilor

Acestia sunt castigatorii Premiilor Zmeura de Aur 2017, premii care sunt decernate, in mod traditional, cu o zi inaintea Premiilor Oscar.

People 26 februarie 2017 de Andreea Ilie
zmeura

Peliculele „Hillary’s America: The Secret” si „Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” conduc in topul castigatorilor la Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017.

Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017 – Iata lista completa a castigatorilor:

Cel mai prost film

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Cel mai prost actor in rol principal

Dinesh D’Souza [ca el insusi] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Cel mai prost actor in rol secundar

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Cea mai proasta actrita in rol principal

Becky Turner [ca Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret

Cea mai proasta actrita in rol secundar

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Cel mai prost regizor

Dinesh D’Souza si Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Cea mai proasta continuare sau remake

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Cea mai proasta combinatie de pe ecrane

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Cel mai prost scenariu

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Mel Gibson

