Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017 – lista completa a castigatorilor

Acestia sunt castigatorii Premiilor Zmeura de Aur 2017, premii care sunt decernate, in mod traditional, cu o zi inaintea Premiilor Oscar.
Peliculele „Hillary’s America: The Secret” si „Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” conduc in topul castigatorilor la Premiile Zmeura de Aur 2017.
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Dinesh D’Souza [ca el insusi] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Becky Turner [ca Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
Dinesh D’Souza si Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Mel Gibson
