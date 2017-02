Membrii familiei regale britanice s-au intrecut la alergare

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry today took joined a training day with runners taking part in the London Marathon for Heads Together. The training day was held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and around 150 runners attended, including current marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe and 400 metres sprinter Iwan Thomas. Their Royal Highnesses also took part in the relay at the community track before meeting participants. #HeadsTogether

A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Citeste si:

Kate Middleton si tiara Printesei Diana

Desi a primit inainte de competitie sfaturi si a avut un inceput bun, Kate a pierdut in fata sotului ei si in fata Printului Harry, acesta fiind castigatorul. Ducesa de Cambridge insa nu a parut deranjata de locul obtinut si la final zambea si radea alaturi de Printul William.