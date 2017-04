Meghan Markle, iubita Printului Harry, isi inchide site-ul de lifestyle

Thank you to all the supporters of The Tig! From followers to contributors, you have become friends ❤ It is YOU who have made this Tig community so special. And even though I haven’t met most of you, for three years I’ve seen your faces and read your comments and hugged you from afar. (Domi, Em, Hannah, Sol, Iris, Doris, Jessy, Simone, Cassy….and so many more! I will always be grateful for your support). Go to @thetigofficial or thetig.com to see our official send-off. Sending all the love xx MM #TigFarewell

