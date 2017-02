Drew Barrymore isi invita fanii sa ii vada colectia de produse cosmetice

#beautyjunkie This is the other cabinet. You should see all my drawers and boxes and years of research. This is just what’s semi organized and accessible. The rest looks like a hoarder! But I love all the tools to be the best you. Not you 10 years ago and not being worried about ten years from now. All your beauty and hard earned wisdom should be worn on your face like an elegant medal. And maybe a little eye cream and some highlighter chubbies never hurt. @flowerbeauty has got your back!

