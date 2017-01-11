Cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui Barack Obama?

Aseara presedintele Barack Obama si-a luat ramas bun de la Casa Alba. Descopera cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui.

People 11 ianuarie 2017 de Georgiana Livadaru
Cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui Barack Obama

Mandatul lui Barack Obama a ajuns la final, urmand ca de pe 20 ianuarie Donald Trump sa ocupe aceasta functie. Discursul sau a fost emotionant si nu a uitat sa multumeasca cetatenilor pentru acesti opt ani in care a condus tara si, totodata, sa le ceara sa creada in continuare in puterea lor de a schimba ceva. Iata si cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui Barack Obama.

😭♡🙏🏼👋🏼

O fotografie postată de Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) pe

Foto: Instagram

Taguri

, ,

