Mandatul lui Barack Obama a ajuns la final, urmand ca de pe 20 ianuarie Donald Trump sa ocupe aceasta functie. Discursul sau a fost emotionant si nu a uitat sa multumeasca cetatenilor pentru acesti opt ani in care a condus tara si, totodata, sa le ceara sa creada in continuare in puterea lor de a schimba ceva. Iata si cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui Barack Obama.

Hope you enjoyed Obama’s speech. You won’t hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 11 ianuarie 2017

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. O fotografie postată de champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) pe 10 Ian 2017 la 19:20 PST

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 11 ianuarie 2017

😭♡🙏🏼👋🏼 O fotografie postată de Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) pe 10 Ian 2017 la 18:52 PST

Me watching my president Obama’s farewell address tonight…I’m not gonna be able to do it y’all… pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) 11 ianuarie 2017

„Reality has a way of catching up with you” -Obama’s mom. — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) 11 ianuarie 2017

From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) 11 ianuarie 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 11 ianuarie 2017

Me right now 🙏🏻 https://t.co/gW55C1wrwd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 11 ianuarie 2017

Thank you, thank you, thank you from my heart, Mr. President. @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/AV9yNUwmaR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) 11 ianuarie 2017

Foto: Instagram