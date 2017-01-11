Aseara presedintele Barack Obama si-a luat ramas bun de la Casa Alba. Descopera cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui.
Mandatul lui Barack Obama a ajuns la final, urmand ca de pe 20 ianuarie Donald Trump sa ocupe aceasta functie. Discursul sau a fost emotionant si nu a uitat sa multumeasca cetatenilor pentru acesti opt ani in care a condus tara si, totodata, sa le ceara sa creada in continuare in puterea lor de a schimba ceva. Iata si cum au reactionat vedetele la discursul final al presedintelui Barack Obama.
Hope you enjoyed Obama’s speech. You won’t hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) 11 ianuarie 2017
YES WE CAN #obamafarewell
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 11 ianuarie 2017
Me watching my president Obama’s farewell address tonight…I’m not gonna be able to do it y’all… pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) 11 ianuarie 2017
„Reality has a way of catching up with you” -Obama’s mom.
— Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) 11 ianuarie 2017
From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) 11 ianuarie 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 11 ianuarie 2017
Me right now 🙏🏻 https://t.co/gW55C1wrwd
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 11 ianuarie 2017
Thank you, thank you, thank you from my heart, Mr. President. @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/AV9yNUwmaR
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) 11 ianuarie 2017
Foto: Instagram