Celebritatile isi arata solidaritatea fata de victimele atacului din Londra

Celebritatile isi arata solidaritatea fata de victimele atacului din Londra pe Twitter, acestea postand diferite mesaje pentru locuitorii orasului.

People 23 martie 2017 de Laura Georgescu
Celebritatile isi arata solidaritatea fata de victimele atacului din Londra, pe Twitter

Celebritatile isi arata solidaritatea fata de victimele atacului din Londra postand pe Twitter mesaje de sustinere, dar si de incurajare a locuitorilor orasului.

Ieri, un camion a lovit in plin mai multi pietoni aflati pe Westminster Bridge, in apropierea cladirii Parlamentului, soferul atacand si un ofiter, inainte sa fie impuscat de echipele de politie. Acesta nu este primul atac terorist care a afectat orasul, in iulie 2005 Londra fiind tinta unor alte atacuri soldate cu sute de raniti. Totdata, in urma cu un an, in aceeasi zi, in Bruxelles au avut loc trei explozii, atacul terorist fiind soldat cu 30 de morti si peste 90 de raniti.

La fel ca in cazul atentatelor din Paris sau Bruxelles, vedetele, dar si oamenii simpli, au folosit hashtag-uri specifice pentru a arata ca nu se tem si ca vor continua sa lupte impotriva terorismului. #WeAreNotAfraid si #PrayforLondon au fost cele mai folosite in mesajele postate in social media.

Citeste si:
Brexit – urmari, reactii, consecinte

In plus, un simbol important al Londrei, faimosul logo al metroului a fost transformat: in locul „Underground” a fost scris „We Are Not Afraid” (Nu ne temem).

Recomandari
selena gomez
People 23 martie 2017

Selena Gomez – despre comentariile care o fac sa-si stearga Instagram-ul din telefon o data pe saptamana

kate hudson
People 23 martie 2017

Kate Hudson are un nou iubit

Printul Harry i-a prezentat-o pe noua sa iubita Printului Charles
People 23 martie 2017

Printul Harry militeaza pentru persoanele bolnave de HIV si SIDA

Meghan Markle ar putea parasi serialul “Suits”
People 23 martie 2017

Meghan Markle vorbeste despre inegalitatea pe care a infruntat-o la inceputul carierei

Love Actually 2
People 23 martie 2017

“Care dintre noi a imbatranit mai frumos?” – A fost lansat trailerul “Love Actually 2”!

kate winslet
People 23 martie 2017

Kate Winslet le raspunde criticilor care i-au judecat corpul

Noizz

Ea este tânăra care pozează goală în toate călătoriile sale

Yayoi Kusama, undeva între buline și infinit

Paharul zilnic de vin: sănătate curată sau apă chioară?

Gucci, între high fashion și cultura memelor

Psychologies

Colegiul Psihologilor s-a transformat într-o Mafie. Despre scandalul care afectează azi profesia de psiholog

Mituri și adevăruri despre căsniciile cu probleme: infidelitatea nu cauzează divorțul

5 tipare de cuplu care prezic sau nu despărțirea! Tu unde te încadrezi?

Top 5 compromisuri nesănătoase în cuplu

Mai multe din people
Angelina Jolie si Brad Pitt au ajuns la o intelegere

Angelina Jolie si Brad Pitt vorbesc din nou unul cu celalalt

People 23 martie 2017

Rasturnare de situatie si un pas inainte in relatia dintre Angelina Jolie si Brad Pitt: cei doi au inceput sa vorbeasca din nou unul cu celalalt!

+ Mai multe
Diane Kruger si Norman Reedus

A fost confirmata relatia dintre Diane Kruger si Norman Reedus

People 23 martie 2017

Dupa multe luni de speculatii, paparazi au reusit sa ii surprinda pe Diane Kruger si Norman Reedus impreuna, in ipostaze romantice.

+ Mai multe
Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony, prima aparitie pe covorul rosu cu noua iubita

People 23 martie 2017

Marc Anthony pare sa-si fi revenit foarte repede dupa divortul de cea de-a treia sotie, Shannon de Lima, care s-a finalizat in luna februarie a acestui an.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2017 Ringier Romania SRL