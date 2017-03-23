Celebritatile isi arata solidaritatea fata de victimele atacului din Londra postand pe Twitter mesaje de sustinere, dar si de incurajare a locuitorilor orasului.

Ieri, un camion a lovit in plin mai multi pietoni aflati pe Westminster Bridge, in apropierea cladirii Parlamentului, soferul atacand si un ofiter, inainte sa fie impuscat de echipele de politie. Acesta nu este primul atac terorist care a afectat orasul, in iulie 2005 Londra fiind tinta unor alte atacuri soldate cu sute de raniti. Totdata, in urma cu un an, in aceeasi zi, in Bruxelles au avut loc trei explozii, atacul terorist fiind soldat cu 30 de morti si peste 90 de raniti.

La fel ca in cazul atentatelor din Paris sau Bruxelles, vedetele, dar si oamenii simpli, au folosit hashtag-uri specifice pentru a arata ca nu se tem si ca vor continua sa lupte impotriva terorismului. #WeAreNotAfraid si #PrayforLondon au fost cele mai folosite in mesajele postate in social media.

In plus, un simbol important al Londrei, faimosul logo al metroului a fost transformat: in locul „Underground” a fost scris „We Are Not Afraid” (Nu ne temem).

London is strong, tolerant, progressive and diverse – we are not afraid. Thoughts are with everyone this evening. pic.twitter.com/jnsuUbQOxH — Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) March 22, 2017

My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and were injured today in London.Praying one day our world will find peace. — Emeli Sande (@emelisande) March 22, 2017

I’m proud of London and my fellow Londoners. The very worst days like today bring out the very best in this beautiful city. — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) March 22, 2017

May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims’ families. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 22, 2017

London, we stand with you. ❤️ — Women’s March (@womensmarch) March 22, 2017

I’ve just this second turned on the news 😡😢😿 my heart is hurting for the people in London who have been affected by yet another tragedy — P!nk (@Pink) March 22, 2017

I am so proud to be a Londoner and this act of terror will only make us stronger.. This is a time to come together & spread love… x Stella pic.twitter.com/mFDdemSjbN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) March 22, 2017

London, we love you. 💗 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 22, 2017

Sending love to everyone in London. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 22, 2017

Sending 🇺🇸love to 🇬🇧…😔✌🏼❤🌎 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 22, 2017

Bravery and simple humanity have shown Westminster at its best | Jonathan Freedland https://t.co/H9mWYoEMv3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 22, 2017