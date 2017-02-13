Castigatorii Premiilor Grammy 2017

Editia cu numarul 59 a Premiilor Grammy s-a desfasurat aseara la Los Angeles iar printre castigatori se numara Beyonce, Adele, Drake.

People 13 februarie 2017 de Andreea Ilie
Castigatorii Premiilor Grammy 2017

Acestia sunt castigatorii Premiilor Grammy 2017:

Album of the Year – Adele – „25”

Song of the Year – Adele – “Hello”

Record of the Year – Adele – “Hello”

Best New Artist – Chance the Rapper

Best Rock Album – Cage the Elephant – „Tell Me I’m Pretty”

Best R&B Performance – Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Music Video – Beyoncé – “Formation”

Best Pop Vocal Album – Adele – „25”

Best Pop Solo Performance – Adele – “Hello”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Best Country Album – Sturgill Simpson – „A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”

Best Country Solo Performance – Maren Morris – “My Church”

Best Country Group/Duo Performance – Pentatonix – “Jolene” [ft. Dolly Parton]

Best Urban Contemporary Album – Beyoncé – „Lemonade”

Best Rock Song – David Bowie – “Blackstar”

Best Reggae Album – Ziggy Marley – „Ziggy Marley”

Best Rap Performance – Chance the Rapper “No Problem” [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Best Rap Album – Chance the Rapper – „Coloring Book”

Best Rap/Sung Performance – Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Best Rap Song – Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies – “Hotline Bling”

Best Traditional Pop Album – Willie Nelson – „Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – John Williams – „Star Wars: the Force Awakens”

Best Song Written for Visual Media – Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Best Dance Recording – The Chainsmokers “Don’t Let Me Down” [ft. Daya]

Best Dance/Electronic Album – Flume – „Skin”

Best Music Film – The Beatles – „The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years”

Best Alternative Music Album – David Bowie – „Blackstar”

Best Rock Performance – David Bowie – “Blackstar”

Foto: Image.net

