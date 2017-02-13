Editia cu numarul 59 a Premiilor Grammy s-a desfasurat aseara la Los Angeles iar printre castigatori se numara Beyonce, Adele, Drake.
Acestia sunt castigatorii Premiilor Grammy 2017:
Album of the Year – Adele – „25”
Song of the Year – Adele – “Hello”
Record of the Year – Adele – “Hello”
Best New Artist – Chance the Rapper
Best Rock Album – Cage the Elephant – „Tell Me I’m Pretty”
Best R&B Performance – Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Best Music Video – Beyoncé – “Formation”
Best Pop Vocal Album – Adele – „25”
Best Pop Solo Performance – Adele – “Hello”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Best Country Album – Sturgill Simpson – „A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”
Best Country Solo Performance – Maren Morris – “My Church”
Best Country Group/Duo Performance – Pentatonix – “Jolene” [ft. Dolly Parton]
Best Urban Contemporary Album – Beyoncé – „Lemonade”
Best Rock Song – David Bowie – “Blackstar”
Best Reggae Album – Ziggy Marley – „Ziggy Marley”
Best Rap Performance – Chance the Rapper “No Problem” [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]
Best Rap Album – Chance the Rapper – „Coloring Book”
Best Rap/Sung Performance – Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Best Rap Song – Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies – “Hotline Bling”
Best Traditional Pop Album – Willie Nelson – „Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – John Williams – „Star Wars: the Force Awakens”
Best Song Written for Visual Media – Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
Best Dance Recording – The Chainsmokers “Don’t Let Me Down” [ft. Daya]
Best Dance/Electronic Album – Flume – „Skin”
Best Music Film – The Beatles – „The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years”
Best Alternative Music Album – David Bowie – „Blackstar”
Best Rock Performance – David Bowie – “Blackstar”
