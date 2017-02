A fost lansata colectia de timbre Oscar de la Renta

Today marks a historical moment for Oscar de la Renta’s legacy. The U.S. Postal Service launched the Oscar de la Renta Forever Stamp nationwide. The pane of 11 stamps features a portrait of Oscar by @inezandvinoodh and 10 additional stamps with vivid details from his most exquisite designs.

