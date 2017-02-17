Greva Generala a Femeilor este anuntata pe 8 Martie

Organizatorii Marsului Femeilor, care a avut loc in luna ianuarie a acestui an, se pregatesc pentru un nou eveniment.

greva generala a femeilor

Dupa ce au anuntat luna aceasta ca vor organiza o alta greva a femeilor, organizatorii au anuntat in mod oficial ca acesta va avea loc pe 8 Martie de Ziua Internatioana a Femeii.

Numit “A Day Without a Woman”, greva are ca obiectiv transmiterea unui mesaj puternic acela ca vocile femeilor nu vor fi ingnorate. Spre deosebire de un protest, o greva generala este mult mai greu de ignorant, pentru ca aceasta poate avea concecinte grave asupra economiei unei tari, de aceea o greva este mult mai eficienta decat un protest sau un mars.

In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, let’s unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman. Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you. In the meantime, we are proud to support Strike4Democracy’s #F17 National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles. This Friday, February 17th, gather your friends, families, neighbors, and start brainstorming ideas for how you can enhance your community, stand up to this administration, integrate resistance and self-care into your daily routine, and how you will channel your efforts for good on March 8th. Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint. #DayWithoutAWoman #WomensMarch

A post shared by Women’s March (@womensmarch) on

Organizatorii au facut anuntul pe social media spunand ca aceasta greva se va numi “A Day Without a Woman” facand un apel catre toate femeile si sustinatorii drepturilor femeilor sa se uneasca din nou, asa cum au facut in luna ianuarie.

Potrivit datelor unor organizatori, mai mult de 5 milioane de oameni au participat la nivel mondial la marsul din 21 ianuarie.

Pe langa asta, tema principala a Zilei Femeii de anul acesta este: “#BeBoldForChange” (#curajpentruschimbare) si are ca scop crearea unei lumi in care egalitatea de gen sa primeze.

