Kate Moss, muza fashion, pe coperta revistei W, alaturi de alte 4 femei puternice!

Supermodelul Kate Moss, in varsta de 43 de ani, a pozat nud pentru aceeasi publicatie, desi a admis ca nu este multumita de corpul ei.
Kate Moss continua sa fie o muza fashion – in ultimul pictorial in care apare, pentru revista W, o editie speciala, Kate Moss pozeaza nud!
Totusi, in interviul acordat revistei W, Kate Moss a admis ca nu a fost multumita de corpul ei, insa ca a trebuit sa se obisnuiasca, inca de la inceputul carierei sale, pentru ca fotografii ii cereau sa se dezbrace in fata camerelor.
Acum, la 43 de ani, Kate Moss a pozat nud pentru revista W, realizand un pictorial incendiar.
Ultima editie a revistei W este una deosebit de speciala, pentru ca celebreaza 5 femei puternice: Kate Moss, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain si Donatella Versace.
It’s here! @Donatella_Versace, @JLo, @TarajiPHenson, @JessicaChastain and #KateMoss are our March 2017 cover stars. In light of political turmoil around the world where women’s and immigrants’ rights are under siege, an issue celebrating powerful women and diversity could not be more timely. In exclusive interviews, these rule-breakers reflect on how they have reached the top of their fields by transcending conventional notions of femininity; they come from diverse backgrounds but share the drive to “own” who they are. Photo by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @Edward_Enninful, creative direction by @MarcAscoli.
“You have to see yourself inside the dream, you know? Why you gonna do something to fail? No, baby, that ain’t me! I always wanted to be one of the big dogs.” Cover star @TarajiPHenson’s path to becoming the big dog she is today has been a convention-shattering study in tenacity. #TarajiPHenson photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @Edward_Enninful.
Foto: Hepta
