Kate Moss, muza fashion, pe coperta revistei W, alaturi de alte 4 femei puternice!

Supermodelul Kate Moss, in varsta de 43 de ani, a pozat nud pentru aceeasi publicatie, desi a admis ca nu este multumita de corpul ei.

Fashion 03 februarie 2017 de Ruxandra Marin
Kate Moss

Kate Moss continua sa fie o muza fashion – in ultimul pictorial in care apare, pentru revista W, o editie speciala, Kate Moss pozeaza nud!

Totusi, in interviul acordat revistei W, Kate Moss a admis ca nu a fost multumita de corpul ei, insa ca a trebuit sa se obisnuiasca, inca de la inceputul carierei sale, pentru ca fotografii ii cereau sa se dezbrace in fata camerelor.

Acum, la 43 de ani, Kate Moss a pozat nud pentru revista W, realizand un pictorial incendiar.

Ultima editie a revistei W este una deosebit de speciala, pentru ca celebreaza 5 femei puternice: Kate Moss, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain si Donatella Versace.

Foto: Hepta

Taguri

, , , ,

Pe aceeasi tema
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez vorbeste in sfarsit despre relatia ei cu Drake
Recomandari
Riccardo Tisci
Fashion 03 februarie 2017

TOP 20 cele mai spectaculoase tinute propuse de Riccardo Tisci pentru Givenchy

activewear
Fashion 03 februarie 2017

Activewear – cele mai cool si accesibile piese vestimentare ale saptamanii

Riccardo Tisci paraseste Givenchy
Fashion 02 februarie 2017

Riccardo Tisci paraseste Givenchy

Top 10 piese de lenjerie sexy pentru Valentine's Day
Fashion 02 februarie 2017

Top 10 piese de lenjerie sexy pentru Valentine’s Day

Operatiunea Dulapul cu Lisa Hahnbück
Fashion 02 februarie 2017

Operatiunea Dulapul cu Lisa Hahnbück

Aleksandra Woroniecka
Fashion 01 februarie 2017

Aleksandra Woroniecka este noul director de moda de la Vogue Paris

Psychologies

Gala Premiilor Femeia Anului, organizată de revista Avantaje, a ajuns anul acesta la a 19-a ediție

Învață să iei atitudine!

Tați singuri celebri

6 metode să nu te mai gândești la fostul iubit

Mai multe din fashion
alexander wang

Alexander Wang va lansa o a doua colectie in colaborare cu Adidas

Fashion 01 februarie 2017

Dupa succesul fulminant de la prima colaborare, Alexander Wang ne ofera indicii despre urmatoarea.

+ Mai multe
moda barbati 2017

Menswear Fashion Weeks 2017 – Jurnal de Moda II

Fashion 01 februarie 2017

Fii la curent cu moda pentru barbati pentru anul 2017! Iata cele mai recente imagini de la Saptamanile Modei pentru barbati.

+ Mai multe
modele atipice

Modele atipice la show-ul Nick Graham de la New York Menswear Fashion Week

Fashion 01 februarie 2017

Show-ul Nick Graham de la NY Menswear Fashion Week a avut ca tema viata pe Marte, sau cum va arata moda peste 18 ani, in 2035. Este de inteles de ce si-au facut aparitia pe podium modele atipice precum Bill Nye sau Buzz Aldrin!

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2017 Ringier Romania SRL