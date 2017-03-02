Prima campanie Dior Beauty cu Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid este o prezenta foarte vizibila pe (aproape) toate podiumurile fashion - acum, Bella este si noul chip Dior Beauty!
La doar 20 de ani, Bella Hadid are multe realizari la activ! Ultima dintre acestea este faptul ca supermodelul a fost desemnata noul chip Dior Beauty, alaturandu-se unor nume precum Jennifer Lawrence sau Natalie Portman.
Bella Hadid este imaginea noului produs Dior de tip mascara, Diorshow Pump & Volume, creat de Peter Philips, directorul creativ al Dior Makeup.
Bella a si postat pe contul sau de Instagram imaginea campaniei, dezvaluind, in descriere, cat de entuziasmata este pentru aceasta oportunitate.
Wow GOOD MORNING!!! @diormakeup My first official Dior Beauty campaign! This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock! ❤❤ Thank you @diormakeup @jeromepulis @fannybourdettedonon @imgmodels @annemarieleonie @julienclisson @yolanda.hadid and the one and only @peterphilipsmakeup !!! #DIOR
Foto: PR