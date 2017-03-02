Prima campanie Dior Beauty cu Bella Hadid

Wow GOOD MORNING!!! @diormakeup My first official Dior Beauty campaign! This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock! ❤❤ Thank you @diormakeup @jeromepulis @fannybourdettedonon @imgmodels @annemarieleonie @julienclisson @yolanda.hadid and the one and only @peterphilipsmakeup !!! #DIOR

