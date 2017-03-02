Prima campanie Dior Beauty cu Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid este o prezenta foarte vizibila pe (aproape) toate podiumurile fashion - acum, Bella este si noul chip Dior Beauty!

Beauty 02 martie 2017 de Ruxandra Marin
bella hadid

La doar 20 de ani, Bella Hadid are multe realizari la activ! Ultima dintre acestea este faptul ca supermodelul a fost desemnata noul chip Dior Beauty, alaturandu-se unor nume precum Jennifer Lawrence sau Natalie Portman.

Bella Hadid este imaginea noului produs Dior de tip mascara, Diorshow Pump & Volume, creat de Peter Philips, directorul creativ al Dior Makeup.

Bella a si postat pe contul sau de Instagram imaginea campaniei, dezvaluind, in descriere, cat de entuziasmata este pentru aceasta oportunitate.

Foto: PR

Taguri

, , ,

Pe aceeasi tema
bella hadid
Bella Hadid, atacata cu steagul Palestinei
Haute Couture Beauty
Haute Couture Beauty, primavara-vara 2017
bella hadid a plans
Bella Hadid a plans la doua show-uri de la NYFW
tricoul feminist de la dior
Tricoul feminist de la Dior – celebritatile care l-au purtat si ce trebuie sa stii despre el!
Bella Hadid este noua imagine a colectiei de accesorii Bulgari
Bella Hadid este noua imagine a colectiei de accesorii Bulgari
Recomandari
prima paleta de farduri
Beauty 02 martie 2017

Cum arata prima paleta de farduri de pleoape unisex

parfumuri
Beauty 02 martie 2017

Cele mai noi si seducatoare parfumuri ale primaverii (II)

Cum iti influenteaza culoarea rujului personalitatea
Beauty 01 martie 2017

Cum iti influenteaza culoarea rujului personalitatea

top 5 look-uri de beauty de la Milano Fashion Week
Beauty 28 februarie 2017

TOP 5 look-uri de beauty de la Milano Fashion Week

Cel mai nou trend in manichiura propune simboluri, sigle si semne grafice
Beauty 28 februarie 2017

Cel mai nou trend in manichiura propune simboluri, sigle si semne grafice

cele mai frumoase machiaje si coafuri de pe covorul rosu
Beauty 27 februarie 2017

Premiile Oscar 2017: cele mai frumoase machiaje si coafuri de pe covorul rosu

Psychologies

Suferința din dragoste nu se vindecă

Ce te împiedică să devii imună la stres

O de la orgasm. 3 pași către orgasmul feminin

Cum să gândești pozitiv

Mai multe din beauty
Trendul #IwokeUpLikeThis, eliberator sau un corset social?

Trendul #IwokeUpLikeThis, eliberator sau un corset social?

Beauty 27 februarie 2017

Este cool sa fii sexy naturala, fara fond de ten, mascara, fard de obraz sau alte artificii cosmetice. Chiar si celebritatile sustin miscarea denumita Make-up Free.

+ Mai multe
kandinsky

Editorial beauty: Kandinsky

Beauty 27 februarie 2017

Acest beauty story isi trage inspiratia din miscarea Bauhaus si din opera artistului Kandinsky, folosind o gama de linii colorate, abstracte, pe o “panza” naturala: tenul.

+ Mai multe
Tendinte beauty 2017

Tendinte beauty 2017: ce se poarta si ce nu se mai poarta

Beauty 27 februarie 2017

Ti-am pregatit un update al celor mai noi tendinte beauty 2017: iata ce ce look-uri sunt prafuite si ce detalii se poarta, in aceasta primavara.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2017 Ringier Romania SRL